Beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme express gratitude to PM Modi, calls it gamechanger

Nagpur, Jan 18 The beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme expressed their gratitude to Modi government on Saturday, terming the initiative as a gamechanger for lakhs and crores of villagers across the country. They said the scheme has enabled them with accurate property ownership data, thus making it easier to maintain land records. They also shared their experience of interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the distribution of 6.5 million property cards across more than 50,000 villages in 12 states and Union territories, PM Modi’s SVAMITVA scheme is already making a significant impact in rural India. The beneficiaries shared that not only has it reduced land disputes, but it has also helped secure their property rights, opening new avenues for economic growth and development.

Many beneficiaries in Maharashtra's Nagpur district spoke to IANS and shared their heartfelt experiences, particularly emphasizing the positive impact of receiving the property card and also their virtual interaction with PM Modi.

Raushan Patil, a farmer from Mangalpur village explained how the scheme transformed his life:

“I’ve been farming in my village for years. When I got the SVAMITVA card on October 1, 2023, everything changed. With the card in hand, I was able to secure a loan to build my house and improve my farming with better irrigation. My income has increased, and my farming has become more productive. The most significant benefit, though, is that this card serves as solid proof of ownership. Earlier, disputes would arise between brothers over land rights, but now, thanks to the drone survey and clear ownership records, everyone has separate rights to their land. This has completely resolved the conflicts and brought peace to our family.”

Raushan also noted that the SVAMITVA scheme has brought clarity to land ownership and drastically reduced the number of disputes.

“Earlier, there were constant fights over land because the ownership was not clear. Now, with the clear documentation, we have a sense of security and all the disputes have been resolved. This card is a lifesaver, and it’s a huge relief for all of us,” he said.

Chetram Uikey, another beneficiary, highlighted how the scheme helped him secure financial opportunities.

“I had been waiting for something like this for a long time. The SVAMITVA card is a permanent document that proves ownership. Now, I can approach the bank for loans without any issues. Before this, even though we owned land, it was difficult to prove ownership or use the land for financial purposes. But with this card, I can confidently say that my property is mine, and I can use it to improve my life,” he said.

Chetram also shared his satisfaction with the government's support and how the card makes it easier for villagers to access loans and financial schemes: “Now that we have the card, I can apply for loans with ease. The property is now a legal asset, and I believe this will make our village's financial future much brighter. Plus, the Prime Minister’s support for the scheduled caste community is very encouraging, as it will help many who have struggled due to lack of resources in farming.”

He also mentioned his excitement about the opportunity to interact with PM Modi virtually, saying, “It was wonderful to hear directly from the Prime Minister. It would have been even better to connect with him personally, but hearing from him was very inspiring. I believe this scheme will bring lasting change to our village and others like ours.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the beneficiaries during the distribution of property cards.

“SVAMITVA is not just about land ownership; it’s about securing your rights, your future, and your financial freedom. The scheme would contribute to the economic growth of rural areas, thereby improving the quality of life for millions of citizens," PM Modi said.

Today, more than 6.5 million property cards were distributed to the property owners in more than 50,000 villages across 230 districts. The program helps rural families claim their rightful land, resolve conflicts, and increase their access to financial support, marking a milestone in India's rural development journey. The SVAMITVA scheme uses advanced drone and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to map and document land ownership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor