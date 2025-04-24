Bengal: 12-hour strike observed in memory of IB officer killed in Pahalgam attack

Kolkata, April 24 A 12-hour strike is underway at Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday in memory of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Manish Raman Mishra, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Mishra, who used to reside with his wife, son, and daughter in Hyderabad, had his roots at Jhalda, where he spent his school days. His other family members, including his parents, still reside at his ancestral residence at Jhalda.

The strike, which started from 6 a.m., was convened by two organisations -- Jhalda Nagarik Manch (Jhalda Citizens' Forum) and Jhalda Cricket Association.

The residents of Jhalda are peacefully and spontaneously observing the strike in memory of Mishra.

The shops and other commercial establishments also remained closed since morning.

The mortal remains of the deceased IB official were first brought to the airport at Ranchi. Thereafter, his wife, along with his mortal remains, will proceed to Jhalda.

BJP state president in West Bengal and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, is expected to attend Mishra's cremation.

Mishra was posted in Ranchi and was recently transferred to Hyderabad.

Mishra reached Pahalgam with his wife, son, and daughter and had plans to visit Vaishno Devi, said his other family members, who reside at Jhalda. He left Hyderabad for a prolonged holiday with his family on April 15.

Mishra's school batchmates at Jhalda said the former was quite popular among his teachers and friends because of his cricketing skills and composed behaviour.

The Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday claimed 26 lives.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three terrorists suspected to have carried out the dastardly attack have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha.

