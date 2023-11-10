Bengal Advocate General resigns suddenly

Kolkata, Nov 10 West Bengal's Advocate General S.N. Mukhopadhyay tendered his resignation from the post suddenly on Friday.

Mukhopadhyay, who is currently abroad, has forwarded his resignation through email to the office of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in the evening, sources from the Governor’s House said.

The development follows the decision of the West Bengal government, just two days back, to replace the existing public prosecutor at Calcutta High Court, Sashwatagopal Mukhopadhyay by Debasish Roy.

The erstwhile public prosecutor was replaced after he had served in the post for six long years.

The two consecutive developments have created ripples in the legal circles in the state, since both the development surfaces at a time when the state government has received successive jolts at the Calcutta High Court in various cases.

Speculations have risen about who will be the new Advocate General in place of Mukhopadhyay now.

Rumours are there that Kishor Dutta, who was the Advocate General before Mukhopadhyay before being replaced after the 2021 Assembly polls, might return.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor