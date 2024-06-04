Bengal Assembly bypolls: Trinamool wins Bhagabangola seat, leading in Baranagar

Kolkata, June 4 West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday won the bypoll to the Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district and is way ahead in the Baranagar seat in North 24 Parganas district.

At Bhagabangola, Reyat Houssen Sarkar has been elected by a margin of 15,615 votes defeating Congress candidate Anju Begum. The BJP candidate Bhaskar Sarkar is in the distant third position securing just 17,265 votes.

In Baranagar, at the end of the 14th round of counting Trinamool Congress candidate and actress-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee is ahead of BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh by 8018 votes. CPI(M) candidate Tanmay Bhattacharya is in the distant third position there.

In Baranagar, the by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy, who resigned as the MLA earlier this year before joining the BJP.

Roy was the BJP candidate from the Kolkata-Uttar Lok Sabha seat and was defeated by Trinamool Congress candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

