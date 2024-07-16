Bengal Assembly Monsoon Session to be stormy; Trinamool to raise NEET, BJP violence

Kolkata, July 16 The forthcoming Monsoon Session of the West Bengal Assembly that will begin from July 22 is expected to be stormy.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is expected to move two special motions on the floor of the House during the session.

The first would be on the demand for scrapping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and restoring the previous system of individual state governments conducting the entrance exams.

This comes in the wake of the recent NEET-UG paper leaks and instances of bribery to accommodate ineligible candidates around the country.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 raising the same demand.

According to Trinamool Congress insiders, the second motion will condemn the “hurried implementation” of the three new criminal laws nationally.

The Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister on this issue as well last month.

On the other hand, the BJP is considering moving a motion seeking discussions on the recent post-poll violence and Kangaroo Court assaults in the state.

Although the session will begin from July 22, on the first day it will be brief and adjourned for the day after obituary mentions.

The Monsoon Session this time is expected to be for ten days, said an official from the Assembly secretariat.

The four newly-elected legislators in the bypolls namely Madhuparna Thakur from Bagda in North 24 Parganas, Dr Mukut Mani Adhikari from Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia, Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj in North Dinajpur and Supti Pande from Maniktala in Kolkata are also expected to take oath during the Monsoon Session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor