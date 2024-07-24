Bengal Assembly passes resolution on scrapping of NEET

Kolkata, July 24 A motion moved by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal Assembly demanding scrapping of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and restoration of the previous system of individual state governments conducting such examinations, was passed in the House on Wednesday.

With this, West Bengal became the second state after Tamil Nadu to pass a motion demanding scrapping of NEET.

The development came in the wake of the recent NEET paper leaks that took place in the country.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the same demand.

Now, after passing the motion in the House, the Treasury Bench officially recorded its reservations about NEET.

According to West Bengal Education Minister, Bratya Basu, his party has always been against NEET with its all-India nature.

He said that his party had been resisting the move since it was against the federal structure of the country.

However, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly pointed out that the ruling party in a state whose leaders were neck-deep in the cash-for-school job case were not raising questions and moving on the issue.

