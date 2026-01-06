Bengal Assembly polls: CAPF deployment likely to be double compared to past four elections

Kolkata, Jan 6 The deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel for the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal later this year might be double, compared to what it was during the past four elections in the state, including Assembly elections in 2016 and 2021 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, attended a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the Election Commission of India's headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, where one of the main agenda issues was in relation to the CPAF deployment for Assembly polls in the state this year.

As per the requirement presented by the CEO, West Bengal at the meeting, the Assembly elections this year might require a total deployment of 2,000 companies of CAPF, considering the suggestion to conclude the polling in one or a maximum of two phases, sources in the CEO's office said.

"In the last four elections, the average CAPF deployment was 1,000 companies, as the number of phases of polls in those four previous polls ranged from seven to eight. However, if the suggestion from the CEO's office to complete the election this year in one or two phases is accepted by the Commission, then the requirement will naturally double at 2,000 companies," sources in the CEO's office said.

The CEO's office sources pointed out that the eventuality of a single-phase or two-phase poll in West Bengal will have both its advantages and disadvantages.

"The advantage is that political parties will not be able to mobilise their supporters from one pocket to another and thus address the traditional complaint of outsider mobilisation on the polling day or the day before that, intimidating the voters," sources in the CEO's office pointed out.

However, that single-phase or two-phase polling would require a larger deployment of CAPF, especially on the polling day. "If the Commission can ensure that arrangement, the idea of a single-phase or two-phase poll is quite feasible," the sources said.

