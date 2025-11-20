Bengal BDO accused for murder of gold trader seeks bail

Kolkata, Nov 20 Rajganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashant Barman has approached the Barasat District Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the kidnapping and murder case of a gold trader in Kolkata's New Town.

Sources said on Thursday that he has already applied for an anticipatory bail through his lawyer.

Barman, a BDO from Rajganj in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, has been implicated in the murder of gold trader Swapan Kamilya.

The government official has been also named in the FIR filed by the police based on the complaint by victim's family.

Although, the BDO has repeatedly denied his involvement in the murder.

He even claimed that he is being framed through a conspiracy.

According to sources, Rajganj BDO Prashant Barman earlier this week approached the Barasat District Court seeking anticipatory bail in the gold trader murder case.

He approached the court through his lawyer.

According to court sources, the application will be heard on November 26.

On October 28, gold trader Swapan Kamilya was taken away from a gold shop in Duttabad area in Kolkata in a car with blue beacon in connection with the theft of gold jewellery.

Later, while filing a missing person's diary at Bidhannagar South Police Station, the family members came to know that a person's body was in Jatragachi area of New Town.

They identified the body after seeing Swapan's picture.

Following the identification of Swapan's body, a case was registered against the assailants under kidnapping and murder sections.

The family of the deceased gold trader alleged that Rajganj BDO Prashant Barman is involved in the murder and the entire incident was masterminded by him.

The deceased victim's family alleged that the BDO kidnapped and killed the gold trader.

During the investigation of this incident, the Bidhannagar Police arrested BDO's driver Raju Dhali, BDO's close friend Tufan Thapa, Cooch Behar Trinamool leader Sajal Sarkar and his brother Vivekananda Sarkar.

Sajal is the President of Trinamool's Cooch Behar Block II.

It has been alleged that after the murder, an attempt was made to dispose the body of the gold trader in a car with a government blue light.

As a result, questions began to arise about the role of the BDO in the murder from the very beginning.

The police have already seized the government vehicle in which the body of the gold trader was allegedly removed.

However, the family of the deceased has raised questions about why the BDO is not being arrested, despite lodging complaint against him.

