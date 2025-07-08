Bengal BJP approaches Calcutta HC after police denies permission for rally

Kolkata, July 8 The BJP's West Bengal unit, on Tuesday, approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court, challenging the decision of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate denying permission for a rally by the party at Siliguri town in Darjeeling district on July 21, to protest against the rising incidents of crime against women in different parts of the state.

"The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, had recently given a call for the said rally on August 21 at Siliguri, the day when the ruling Trinamool Congress will be organising its annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata. Accordingly, our party's youth wing sought the permission from Siliguri Police Commissionerate to conduct that rally. However, on Tuesday, we were informed by the Siliguri Police Commissioner C. Sudhakar that the permission had been denied. So we decided to approach the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging the denial of police permission," said the Chief Whip of BJP's Legislative Party in the Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, who is also the party MLA from Siliguri Assembly constituency.

He also added that it has become a normal practice for the police to deny permission for any political programme of the opposition parties in the state.

"Subsequently, we get permission for the same from the court every time. I am sure that in this case, the same thing will happen. However, such actions on the part of the police prove how spineless their top officials have become," he said.

Trinamool Congress leader and the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Gautam Deb, however, denied his party having any role in the denial of police permission.

"The police make its own decision on granting or denial of permission for any political programme based on their observations of the ground realities. If there is an apprehension of deterioration in the law & order situation, the police will surely deny permission," he added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor