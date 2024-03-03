Bengal BJP chief injured as car in his convoy meets with accident

Kolkata, March 3 A car in the convoy of West Bengal unit BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar met with an accident on Sunday on National Highway 12 near Santipur in Nadia district. Majumdar, who sustained minor injuries, is, however, "totally safe", a source said.

Two bodyguards of Majumdar also received minor injuries.

A police officer said that the accident happened when one of the convoy vehicles tried to overtake a bus. The convoy was coming from Dhubulia, where Majumdar went to attend a football tournament.

It has been learned that first, the vehicle in the front row of the convoy collided with the bus, and then it was hit by a car that was trailing it.

Recently, Majumdar had to be hospitalised after he had fallen sick after he was trapped in the midst of scuffles between the police personnel and BJP supporters at Taki in North 24 Parganas district.

The scuffle happened while the police prevented Majumdar and those accompanying him from approaching unrest-struck Sandeshkhali in the same district.

Majumdar was then given initial treatment at a district hospital in North 24 Parganas. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

