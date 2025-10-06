Bengal BJP chief reviews rescue operations in North Bengal; assures people of all assistance

Kolkata, Oct 6 BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya visited flood-affected areas in Jalpaiguri district after reaching north Bengal on Monday. He was accompanied by BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tigga and Jayanta Roy for the visit. He also interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance.

Bhattacharya had reached north Bengal early on Monday to monitor the ongoing rescue operations in the region which has been battered by landslides following torrential rain.

Unlike BJP MP Khagen Murmu, Bhattacharya did not face any protest from the local people. Bhattacharya is scheduled to return to Kolkata late in the evening.

Earlier, on his way to north Bengal, Bhattacharya spoke to media persons outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP once again targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for holding the Durga Puja carnival on Sunday, instead of postponing the event in view of the natural calamity that had struck North Bengal.

"It is foolish to expect a humane face from this government. No state in India has ever seen such an intolerant, vindictive and incompetent government. This government has not made any effort to soothe the pain of the people of North Bengal. The state government destroyed the entire north Bengal and exploited its resources. The people of north Bengal have no faith in this government which is busy hosting fairs, carnivals and festivals," said Bhattacharya.

On Sunday, BJP MP from Darjeeling constituency Raju Bista wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to open the way for central assistance for the people of North Bengal. In that letter, he requested that the disaster in North Bengal be declared a ‘state disaster’. In his words, if the situation in Darjeeling-Dooars is declared a state-level disaster, the Centre will be able to extend its full cooperation.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited north Bengal on Monday afternoon. Before leaving for North Bengal to survey the affected areas there, the Chief Minister said that a one-time compensation of Rs 5,00,000 would be provided to each of the victims’ families.

At the same time, she added, the state government will provide a job of home-guard in the state police to one member from each such family.

“I know money could never be an alternative to human lives. But the state government has its social responsibility. So this offering of compensation and job offers is part of the state government's responsibility. This is required so that the victims’ families do not have to depend on others for their survival in the future,” she said.

Following days of incessant rains, which resulted in massive landslides killing at least 23 people as reported till Monday morning, the weather changed in the hills this morning. The rescue operations gained pace after the weather cleared with many tourists, who were stranded, also coming down the hills.

