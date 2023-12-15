Bengal BJP chief shares LS security breach accused Lalit Jha’s photo with TMC legislator

Kolkata, Dec 15 West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday night shared on social media a photo of Lalit Jha, a prime accused in the Parliament security breach case, along with veteran Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy.

Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the Parliament security breach case, surrendered before the Delhi Police on Thursday night, officials privy to the probe told IANS over phone.

Majumdar shared the photo on his official X handle, hours after the West Bengal Police, after being alerted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, questioned a youth named Nilakkha Aich in connection with the security breach in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Aich, a second-year under-graduate student at a reputed college in West Bengal, was reportedly known to Jha.

The West Bengal police was alerted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police that a video of the security breach in the Lok Sabha was sent to the mobile phone of Aich through WhatsApp on Wednesday, hours after the incident took place.

“Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC's Tapas Roy for a long time... Isn't this proof enough for investigation into the connivance of the leader,” Majumdar asked in his post.

Roy, however, denied his acquaintance with Jha.

“I have been an elected public representative since 1985. Majumdar will have to prove his allegations. Otherwise, I will take appropriate legal actions. I will initiate both civil and criminal legal proceedings against him. I heard that the picture that he posted was taken on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. Just displaying a picture does not mean anything. I don’t know anyone of this name and appearance,” Roy said.

Earlier during questioning by the police, Aich had said that besides being a student, he is also involved with social activities. He is associated with an NGO and he got acquainted with Jha through that NGO only, Aich reportedly told the police.

Aich also informed the police that at one point of time, Jha was also staying in Kolkata for social activities and it was during that time that he had met Jha a couple of times.

The police have come to know that during his stay in Kolkata, Jha had rented a place in the Burrabazar area.

The neighbours have told the police that Jha was an introvert person who rarely interacted with them.

