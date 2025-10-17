Bengal BJP engages its media panellists in block-level mass contact exercise

Kolkata, Oct 17 The West Bengal unit of the BJP has engaged its popular media panellists participating in different television debates in a block-level mass relations exercise.

The state leadership has advised them to visit different districts in the state from the first week of next month and hold block-level interactions with the local people, and understand their grievances with the administration and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

At the same time, said a state committee member of the BJP, these media panellists are also expected to explain to the people what kind of development activities they could expect from the BJP if the party comes to power in the state after the 2025 Assembly elections. They will also explain the advantages of the same party being in power both in the Centre and the state.

It is learnt that the decision to involve the media panellists was mainly the brainchild of Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, who has been appointed by the party as the in-charge of the campaign for the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

Recently, the state committee member said, Yadav also had a meeting with the party’s media panellists and explained to them about their assignments in the mass-outreach programmes.

“These media panellists are already popular faces among the people because of their regular participation in television debates. So the party wants to utilise their popularity for an effective mass outreach programme before the elections next year,” the state committee member said.

After each district visit, the state committee member added that the media panellist concerned will have to report on their findings in the mass outreach programmes to the state leadership. “Their findings will be crucial in determining and sharpening the campaign line further,” the state committee member said.

It is learnt that the mass outreach programmes by the media panellists will start mainly with the districts in North Bengal, as well as in districts with substantial tribal and backward population, considering that the BJP enjoys substantial popularity and dedicated vote banks in these pockets.

“The focus districts will be Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Bankura, Purulia, and the Matua Community-dominated pockets in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts,” the state committee member said.

