Bengal BJP making preparations for PM Modi's rally to counter Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, July 5 The West Bengal unit of BJP, under the leadership of its new State party President Samik Bhattacharya is making all efforts to ensure a political rally in the state, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing it, before Trinamool Congress's annual Martyrs' day rally in Kolkata on July 21.

An insider from the state committee of BJP said that the week before July 21, the Prime Minister is scheduled to go for an election campaign in Bihar where the Assembly polls are scheduled later this year.

"We are trying hard so that the Prime Minister can spare some time for a rally anywhere according to his convenience before going for his campaign programme in Bihar. On one hand, this will be a morale booster for party workers who are excited about getting prepared for the West Bengal Assembly election next year under the leadership of State party President Samik Bhattacharya. At the same time, through the rally addressed by the Prime Minister a lesson could also be sent to the ruling dispensation before the latter's annual Martyr's Day rally on July 21," the party's state committee member said.

He added that the state unit of BJP had already started the process of communication with the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi on the matter.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya, on Friday, clarified that his comments on Friday, after taking over as the new State President of the party where he said that "BJP's fight was not against Muslims in West Bengal but for improving their living conditions," was being misinterpreted by a section as his defiance of the party's official line of raising voice against the culture of appeasement politics and atrocities against Hindus in the state.

"The Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, stressed the unity of Hindu votes in West Bengal. I said that if the Muslims thought that without their support there would not be a change of guard in West Bengal they were mistaken. I just appealed to the people from the Muslim community for self-introspection. I asked the Muslim community in West Bengal to compare their living conditions with their brothers in Gujarat," the State BJP President said.

He also added that his appeal to all "anti-Trinamool Congress people" in the state, irrespective of their political beliefs, unite in ending the 14-year misrule of Trinamool Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor