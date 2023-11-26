Bengal BJP moves EC over Trinamool leader’s comments on Bangladeshi voters

Kolkata, Nov 26 West Bengal unit of BJP has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here against a recent comment by the district-level Trinamool Congress leader at a public meeting where she openly called for inclusion of the names of Bangladeshi citizens in the voters list.

Three BJP leaders, namely Sisir Bajoria, Abhijit Das and Pratap Bandopadhyay, have forwarded the complaint to the office of the CEO, West Bengal accusing Trinamool Congress’s organisational district chairperson for Barasat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district, Ratna Biswas of asking the Bangladeshi residents living in areas under the jurisdiction of the said Lok Sabha to enroll their names in the voters’ list as early as possible.

With the complaint, the BJP leaders have also attached a video clipping of the said event where Biswas was also seen and heard directing her party workers to ensure that the Bangladeshi voters’ names get enlisted.

In the complaint, state BJP sources said, "It has been pointed out that what is evident from the public comments is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Trinamool Congress has understood that with just the genuine voters of West Bengal, victory is impossible for it. So they are trying to include the names of the foreigners in the voters list,” said a member of BJP’s state committee in West Bengal.

The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there should be a National Investigation Agency (NIA)- level inquiry in the matter since such comments are against the safety and security of the nation. “I will bring the matter to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

