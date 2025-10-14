Bengal BJP questions silence of Trinamool women leaders over Durgapur gang-rape case

Kolkata, Oct 14 The BJP on Tuesday questioned the silence of several women Trinamool Congress leaders over the Durgapur gang-rape incident, who, other times, remain vocal on issues happening in BJP-ruled states.

In a social media post, the West Bengal BJP asked why Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra, Saayoni Ghosh, Sagarika Ghose and state minister Shashi Panja remained silent when an incident of rape took place in the state.

Speaking to IANS, state BJP leader and spokesperson Shatorupa said, "We see these women leaders become vocal whenever an incident of crime or any other issues takes place in BJP-ruled states. But surprisingly, all these leaders are silent when a medical student from another state, who came to Bengal to study, was gang-raped. We want to know why they are being selective in raising their voice. We want to know why they are being silent over the issue?"

A second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped by five people in a forest area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur last Friday. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police have arrested all five accused persons in the case.

The incident has created a sensation in the political circles of the state, with the main Opposition BJP targeting the Mamata Banerjee government for failing to provide security to women.

The BJP leaders have also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she said that women should not be allowed to go out at night, while speaking on the incident.

Shatorupa further said that whenever an incident of that magnitude takes place in other states, party leaders at least condemn the incidents.

"But in Bengal, these so-called Trinamool Congress leaders chose to ignore the matter and have not even issued a message condemning the incident. It is clear from their silence that there is no safety and security of women in Bengal," added the Bengal BJP spokesperson.

