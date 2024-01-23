Bengal bureaucrats will be able to submit asset details online by month-end

Kolkata, Jan 23 The West Bengal Government has decided to launch a new system from the month-end which will enable bureaucrats to file details of their income, expenditure, properties and assets with the state government online.

The West Bengal Government will be introducing a special portal through which the bureaucrats attached to the state government will be able to file relevant details, according to a notification issued by the state Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department.

Initially, the facility will be made available to officers under the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) category. The online portal would be functional from January 31.

“Currently the Union Government has a state portal where Central Government officials deputed in different states can file the details of their income, expenditure, properties and assets with the Centre. Now, the state government is also walking on similar lines for the benefit of the state civil service category officials,” said a West Bengal Government official.

He also said that till now the WBCS officers had to submit such details on paper to the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department.

“For that purpose they were required to come to the department headquartered at the state secretariat Nabanna. This caused them inconvenience and it was a loss of time for those WBCS officials who are posted in distant districts. But once this portal is introduced they will be able to submit those details from their respective work stations,” the official said.

However, he added that besides introducing the online system, the system of offline submission of such details will also continue.

“The choice will be on the individual bureaucrats whether they want to opt for the online or offline mode,” the official said.

