Bengal by-elections conclude, polling percentage recorded at 69.29 till 5 PM

Kolkata, Nov 13 : The polling for the by-elections for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with the percentage of polling being recorded at 69.29 per cent, till 5 p.m. (the last available for the day).

The final percentage of polling will be announced on Thursday morning after the conclusion of the final calculation on this count, said state polling officials.

They admitted that the polling percentage has been comparatively much lower as compared to average high polling percentage in any election in West Bengal during the last few years.

Till 5 PM, the polling percentage was the highest at Taldangra at 75.20, followed by Haroa at 73.95, Medinipur at 71.85, Sitai at 66.35, Madarihat at 64.14 and Naihati at 62.10.

Reports of sporadic violence were reported throughout the day from different pockets that had gone for the polls, with the number of casualties reported so far being at one.

Local Trinamool Congress leader at Jagatdal, adjacent to the Naihati assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, got shot on Wednesday morning while the polling was underway and he died at the hospital later.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report for the North 24 Parganas district administration in the matter.

Sporadic reports of poll-related violence were also reported in closing hours of polling. At a polling booth under Medinipur assembly constituency in West Midnapore district, Trinamool Congress candidate Sanjay Hazra entered into a heated altercation with the on-duty central armed police forces (CAPF).

Hazra accused the central forces men of unnecessarily harassing his polling agents.

All these six assembly constituencies went for by-polls on Wednesday because the erstwhile legislators from there got elected as Lok Sabha members in the Parliamentary elections this year.

Barring Madarihat, where a BJP candidate got elected, Trinamool Congress candidates got elected from the remaining five constituencies.

