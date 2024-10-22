Bengal bypolls: Maximum deployment of CAPF to be at Taldangra

Kolkata, Oct 22 Taldangra constituency in Bankura district of West Bengal, one of the six Assembly constituencies in the state going for bypolls next month, will have the maximum deployment of central armed police forces.

Sources said that the initial deployment of 89 companies of CAPF for these six Assembly constituencies will be completed by October 25, out of which 18 companies have been allotted for Taldangra,

Sitai in Cooch Behar district and Medinipur in West Midnapore district will have the second highest deployment of CAPF at 16 companies each.

While 15 companies will be deployed for Haroa in North 24 Parganas district, Madarihat in Alipurduar district will have 14 companies.

The lowest deployment of CAPF will be for Naihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

Out of these 89 companies, 30 companies will be from the Border Security Force (BSF), 24 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 12 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 13 from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 10 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

However, sources said this figure might be the initial deployment and the number might be increased at a later stage depending on the evaluation of the situation prevailing then.

“The early deployment of 89 companies of CAPF at these six assembly constituencies by October 25 will be done to ensure complete area domination before the polling date,” said sources.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also decided to cover all the booths under webcasting as done in the Parliamentary polls this year.

The polling for the six assembly constituencies is scheduled for November 13 and the counting is scheduled for November 23.

All these six constituencies fell vacant as the sitting MLAs from there were elected to the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Barring Madarihat, who was with the BJP, the Trinamool Congress had won the remaining five in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

