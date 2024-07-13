Bengal bypolls: TMC ahead in 4 constituencies after 1st round of counting

Kolkata, July 13 After the first round of counting for the bypolls for four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, the Trinamool candidates are leading from all the four Assembly constituencies of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia, Bagda in North 24 Parganas and Maniktala in Kolkata.

However, political observers feel that since in the first round the counting was done for the postal ballots, the trend might change in due course as the counting for votes polled through EVMs will start.

There will be 11 rounds of counting at Ranaghat-Dakshin, 20 rounds for Maniktala, 10 rounds for Raiganj and 13 rounds for Bagda.

The BJP candidate from the Maniktala said that on the counting day of July 10, there had been massive rigging and election malpractices by the ruling party. Trinamool Congress candidate Supti Pande said that she is confident of the victory by a huge margin at the end of the day.

