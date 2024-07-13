Bengal bypolls: TMC consolidates position after third round of counting

Kolkata, July 13 Trinamool Congress candidates for four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal that went for bypolls on July 10 have consolidated their positions after the completion of the third round of counting by leading by comfortable margins in all four constituencies.

At the time the report was filed, the Trinamool Congress candidate Madhuparna Thakur from Bagda Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district was leading by over 10,000 votes against her nearest competitor and BJP candidate Binay Kumar Biswas.

Similarly, in the case of Ranaghat-Dakshin in Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress candidate Dr Mukutmani Adhikari was leading by over 8,000 votes against BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas.

At Raiganj constituency in North Dinajpur district, Trinamool Congress had already secured a lead by around 18,000 votes over BJP candidate Manas Kumar Ghosh, at the time the report was filed.

At Maniktala in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress candidate, was ahead by over 4,000 votes against BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey.

Celebrations have already started in the Trinamool Congress camps, with the ruling party activists already organising victory processions at different pockets going by the trend.

