Bengal cash for job posting case: CBI summons 344 for interrogation

Kolkata, Aug 21 The CBI has summoned 344 people for questioning in the case of cash against ensuring postings of primary teachers in the state- run schools of their choice and in their native districts.

Sources said that these 344 individuals will be summoned and questioned in batches at the agency’s Nizam Palace office in central.

The CBI sleuths, sources added, started preparing the list of individuals to be summoned for interrogation, after the Calcutta High Court’s single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on August 11 directed it to carry on with its probe.

“The process for preparing the list is complete, now the process for interrogation will start,” an agency insider said.

The list prepared by CBI includes employees of offices of different district inspector of schools as well as certain primary teachers’ who got their choicest posting in their native districts against payment of money.

The entire interrogation process will be video-graphed and the statements of those being questioned will be recorded.

On August 11 besides asking CBI to carry on with its probe in the matter, Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to get included in the investigation process to track the money-trail angle in the case.

Justice Gangopadhyay also gave a free- hand to the central agency sleuths to question the primary teachers getting choicest posting against money.

The WBBPE recruited primary teachers in 2020. Some selected teachers approached the Calcutta High Court High Court alleging massive irregularities in the posting process as some got posting in schools of their choice in their native districts against payment of money.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor