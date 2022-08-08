Bengal cattle smuggling case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet

Kolkata, Aug 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal filed a supplementary chargesheet on Monday.

Those named in the supplementary chargesheet include youth Trinamool Congress leader Bikash Mishra, Sehgal Hossain and Abdul Latif.

Sehgal Hossain was the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party's Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mandal.

Latif is also a close confidant of Mandal.

While both Mishra and Hossain are in custody, Latif is yet to arrested.

In the supplementary chargesheet, the CBI has maintained it has traced assets worth Rs 100 crore owned by Hossain.

The CBI also submitted to the court as many 49 property deeds, many of which have the names of Mandal and some of his family members.

The probe agency has maintained it wants to question Mandal on the details of such property deeds.

Although the CBI summoned Mandal in this connection on Monday, he ducked the summon.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have got access to documents of properties and assets worth several crores of rupees, which the agency sleuths believe to have direct connection with the cattle smuggling case.

From Mandal's close associate Kerim Khan, the CBI has received crucial information about the route of cattle smuggling through Birbhum to the bordering districts of Malda and Murshidabad, where the cattle were smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

To recall, Satish Kumar, a commandant of Border Security Force (BSF) is already in the central agency custody for his involvement in the cattle smuggling scam.

It has been alleged that a part of the smuggled cattle seized by BSF was again routed back for smuggling and Kumar had role in this matter.

