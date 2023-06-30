Bengal cattle smuggling case: CBI traces fresh property worth Rs 1 cr of Sehgal Hossain

Kolkata, June 30 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling case has traced additional property worth Rs 1 crore of Sehgal Hossian, the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal.

The fresh property traced by the central agency is in the form of seven plots of land.

The CBI sleuths have also been able to track three new bank accounts belonging to Mondal. These properties have been mainly in the names of Hossain's mother and wife. The probe sleuths have mentioned all these in the seizure- list submitted to a special court of CBI at Asansol in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Friday.

Both Mondal and Hossain are currently serving judicial custody at Tihar jail because of their alleged involvement in the cattle-smuggling case.

Also in judicial custody are Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal and personal chartered accountant Manish Kothari at the same correctional home in connection with the same case.

Of the seven new plots of land identified by the central agency sleuths, six are at Domkal in Murshidabad district, while one is at Suri in Birbhum. While Birbhum is the native district of Anubrata Mondal, where he continues to be the Trinamool Congress’s district president, Murshidabad is the native district of Hossain.

Sources said that the CBI sleuths doubt the purchase price of these seven plots of land have been far undervalued compared to that of the existing market rates in those areas.

In the three new accounts traced by CBI and also mentioned in the seizure list submitted to the court at Asansol, there is a combined deposit of Rs 35 lakhs.

The central agency sleuths have also detected several transactions in these accounts with those belonging to some fictitious corporate entities.

