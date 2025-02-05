Bengal: CBI again fails to collect voice samples of prime accuse in school job case

Kolkata, Feb 5 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, once again failed for the third time to collect the voice samples of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal as he (Bhadra) failed to turn up at a special court in Kolkata on medical grounds.

On January 21, the central agency officials failed to collect the voice samples of Bhadra as did not appear at the court. Thereafter, the next date was fixed on January 28.

However, the CBI failed to collect the voice samples on that date as well because of his absence from the court. Thereafter, February 5 was fixed as the third date. However, the CBI again failed to collect it.

On Wednesday, Bhadra’s counsel informed the court that since his client has a high fever and is currently under medication at the jail hospital, he could not appear in court.

Although recently being granted bail in the school job case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED, which is conducting a parallel probe in the matter, Bhadra was unable to come out as he was arrested by CBI in the same case.

Earlier, ED too collected the voice samples of Bhadra. The trial process in the ED-registered case at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act ((PMLA) in Kolkata has already started this month.

There are a total of 53 accused, 29 individuals and 24 corporate entities or trusts, as mentioned in the subsequent chargesheets filed by ED in the matter.

