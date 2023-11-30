Bengal: CBI raids Trinamool MLA residence in school job case

Kolkata, Nov 30 Following CBI raids at residences of two Trinamool Congress councilors in connection with school and municipalities job case in West Bengal, the central agency has also raided the residence of TMC MLA Jafikul Islam on Thursday.

Sources said that the raid at the MLA’s residence was in connection with the school job case. He is known to be associated with a number of private educational institutes on bachelor of education, diploma in education, engineering and pharmacy.

Islam was earlier also questioned by the CBI sleuths in connection with the multi- crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. He is the first time legislator and in the 2021 elections he got elected after defeating six-time CPI(M) MLA from Domkal and former minister in the earlier Left Front regime Anisur Rahman.

Besides the residence of Islam, the CBI is also conducting parallel raid and search operations at the Jhantu Sheikh, owner of a number of educational institutions in Barwan also in Murshidabad district.

Sources said that Sheikh was close confidant of expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody in the connection with the school job case.

They said that Sheikh’s name surfaced during the interrogation of Ghosh in the matter. Recently, another accused in the school job case, Tapas Mondal told media persons Ghosh was instrumental in collecting money on behalf of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the school job case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor