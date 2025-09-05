Bengal CEO to hold two key meetings in Kolkata on Sep 6 and Sep 8

Kolkata, Sep 5 The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal will hold two crucial internal meetings in Kolkata on September 6 and September 8 in Kolkata, before the crucial meeting in Delhi convened next week by office of the office of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar with the CEOs of all states.

The main agenda of the meeting next week between the CEC and the CEOs of all states will be to discuss the implementation of the special intensive revision (SIR) in all states, the process of which has already been completed in Bihar.

CEO office insiders said that the meeting on September 6, to be convened by Agarwal, will be attended by the other top officials from the CEO office.

On September 8, the meeting will be attended by all district magistrates, who are the district electoral officers.

“From these two meetings, the CEO will have a clear idea of how far West Bengal is ready to implement special intensive revision in the state, Based on these two meetings, the CEO, West Bengal, will give inputs at the meeting next week convened in Delhi by the CEC,” an insider from the CEO's office said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been opposing the special intensive revision in West Bengal.

According to her, the real intention behind special intensive revision was actually aimed at slapping the NRC and CAA in West Bengal.

On the other hand, the BJP had claimed that Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were opposing the special intensive revision of fear that names of many illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators would be deleted from the list following the revision exercise.

The last time that a special intensive revision was conducted in West Bengal was in 2002.

During the current year, the special intensive revision process has been completed recently in neighbouring Bihar, where the polls are scheduled this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor