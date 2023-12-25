Bengal civic body job scam case: ED seizes cash, gold from top official's residence

Kolkata, Dec 25 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday during a raid seized Rs 15 lakh in cash, gold and diamond jewellery from the residence of an Assistant Engineer attached to the Kamarhati Municipality in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The ED action was in connection with the investigation into the multi-crore cash-for-municipality job case.

According to sources, besides cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.63 crore were also recovered from the residence of Tamal Dutta.

A source in the know of things said Dutta neither could provide satisfactory answers about the source of the cash, nor could provide valid documents regarding the purchase of gold and diamond jewellery.

It has been learnt that Dutta had joined as an Assistant Engineer in the civic body in question in 2016.

However, he was unable to give any satisfactory answers on how he managed to acquire such a huge amount of wealth just in seven years of his service.in just

Sources said that the raiding team members of the ED also recovered a document of 1,300 pages.

The officials believe that these documents might lead to crucial clues regarding major financial irregularities in Kamarhati Municipality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor