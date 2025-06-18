Bengal CM gets pleasure in mocking Ahmedabad plane crash: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, June 18 BJP's IT Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Wednesday, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of securing pleasure out of the mockery of national tragedies like the recent plane crash at Ahmedabad killing all passengers except one.

He had referred to a comment made by the Chief Minister earlier in the day, comparing the plane crash at Ahmedabad because of the failure of both the engines with that of the concept of "double-engine-governments" in states with BJP as the ruling party.

"How cruel can Mamata Banerjee get? How inhumane and heartless must a person be to crack a joke about a tragic plane crash -- just to score political points? Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed her ugliest, most vicious political face. About the devastating Ahmedabad crash, where both engines failed and lives were lost, she compared it to the "Double Engine Government" -- practically wishing for it to crash and burn," Malviya said in a statement which he posted on his official X account.

Questioning on what kind of leaders find joy in a national tragedy, the BJP leader also questioned why the loss of lives in the Ahmedabad tragedy made CM Banerjee 'smirk'.

"Can anything more shameless be said by someone holding a constitutional office? Politics has its limits. Humanity should not be sacrificed. Mamata Banerjee has crossed a line — and India will not forget this cruel mockery of tragedy," he said.

In a separate statement issued also on Wednesday, Malviya referred to the interim stay on the publication of the final notification of West Bengal's revised Other Backward Classes (OBC) list until July 31 which was imposed by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

"The Trinamool Congress government and Mamata Banerjee either believe they are exceptionally clever, think they are above Indian law, or are deliberately attempting to deceive the Muslim community by dangling OBC reservation as bait," he said in his statement.

