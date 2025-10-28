Bengal CM Mamata attacks BJP over suicide by man in Panihati over NRC

Kolkata, Oct 28 West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday accused the BJP of being responsible for the suicide of a person at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district of the state, reportedly out of fear of being affected by the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The body of a 57-year-old person, identified as Pradeep Kar, was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday afternoon.

A team from the local Khardah Police Station rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

The police recovered a diary from near his body, and found a statement written in it which read, “NRC is responsible for my death.”

An Investigating Officer said that in the same diary, the deceased person had also made some observations about his fear of the NRC, and those observations ended with the suicide note.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Chief Minister made a social media post claiming that the suicide of Kar was a result of the BJP’s politics of fear and division.

CM Mamata Banerjee wrote in her social media post, “57-year-old Pradeep Kar from 4 Mahajyoti Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, ‘NRC is responsible for my death.’ What greater indictment can there be of the BJP’s politics of fear and division?”

The Chief Minister had observed that the suicide was a result of the BJP’s attempt for years to torment innocent citizens with the threat of NRC. “It shakes me to the very core to imagine how, for years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes,” she claimed.

According to the Chief Minister, people are often made to doubt their own right to exist because of the BJP’s constant attempts to turn constitutional democracy into a theatre of fear.

“Those who sit in Delhi and preach nationalism have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared ‘FOREIGNERS’,” the Chief Minister said in her social media post.

She had also demanded that the Union government should stop this game once and for all. “Bengal will never allow the NRC, and never allow anyone to strip our people of their dignity or belonging. Our soil belongs to 'Maa, Mati, Manush', not to those who thrive on hate. Let the Delhi Zamindars hear this loud and clear: Bengal will resist, Bengal will protect, and Bengal will prevail,” she added.

BJP's state president in West Bengal and the party's Lok Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, expressed doubts over the real reason behind the suicide.

