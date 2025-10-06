Bengal CM refutes PM Modi's claims of deaths in Darjeeling due to bridge collapse after landslides

Kolkata, Oct 6 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, refuted the claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week that deaths took place at the hills of Darjeeling in northern part of the state due to the collapse of a bridge there following landslides.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the bridge accident in Darjeeling. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the injured to recover swiftly. In the context of heavy rainfall and landslides, the situation in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas is being closely monitored. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected," Prime Minister Modi said in a social media message on Sunday.

However, on Monday, after reviewing the situation in certain flood and landslide-affected regions in north Bengal, the Chief Minister refuted the claims by the Prime Minister and claimed that there had not been any deaths because of the bridge collapse at Darjeeling.

"There had not been any deaths because of the bridge collapse. Someone conveyed the wrong information. The bridges that collapsed because of the landslide were very small. We will have to reconstruct them," Chief Minister Banerjee said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister raised the demand for the formation of India-Bhutan River Commission in line with the India-Bangladesh River Commission.

"I raised this demand earlier, too. I even wrote to the Prime Minister on the matter. However, I did not get any reply," CM Banerjee said.

According to the Chief Minister, if water is suddenly released from Bhutan certain districts in north Bengal get affected.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Banerjee also blamed the hydel power project in neighbouring Sikkim for the cause of floods in North Bengal.

"Bhutan and Sikkim are to a great extent responsible for the flood in north Bengal. In addition to that, there had been excessive rain within a short period of time. The Union government does not provide any funds for flood management," the Chief Minister claimed.

