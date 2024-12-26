Bengal CM to visit Sandeshkhali on Dec 30

Kolkata, Dec 26 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she will visit Sandeshkhali on December 30 in North 24 Parganas district, which came on the national radar before the general elections earlier this year, following allegations of sexual harassment of local woman and land grabbing of people by local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Speaking to the media persons at the end of the last meeting of the Cabinet for the current calendar year at the State Secretariat Nabanna on Thursday noon, the Chief Minister told about her scheduled trip to Sandeshkhali.

"I will be going there to attend an official programme on December 30. I will hand over documents of public services to 100 beneficiaries there. A total of 20,000 individuals will be handed over such papers from different camps established there on that day," Banerjee said.

Doubts were raised from different quarters, including the opposition parties in the state as to why the Chief Minister was avoiding a visit to Sandeshkhali while it witnessed violence earlier this year, following a protest by local women there against sexual harassment and land grabbing.

However, political observers feel that the Chief Minister's visit to Sandeshkhali on December 30 is significant as she is expected to make any important announcements from there on that day.

Speaking at the end of the Cabinet meeting, Banerjee also said that on January 1, Trinamool Congress will be organising blood-donation camps throughout the state on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day.

"On January 2, there will be an overall administrative review meeting at Nabanna. On January 6, I will be going to Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Gangasagar Mela," the Chief Minister added.

CM Banerjee said: "An administrative meeting has been called on January 2 in Nabanna hall. All departmental work will be reviewed. I will go to Gangesagar on January 6. I will go to the Bharat Seva Ashram Sangh first. The Maharaj of Kapilmuni Ashram is quite old. I don't want to disturb him. He has opened a fourth temple. I will visit the Bharat Seva Ashram first followed by Kapilmuni Ashram."

