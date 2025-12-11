Bengal Congress to hold Constitution recital programme to counter recent Gita recital event in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 11 The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), on Thursday, announced a programme to recite the Constitution as a counter to the recently held Bhagavad Gita recital in Kolkata.

West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar made this announcement at a press conference at Bidhan Bhavan on Thursday.

The Congress's programme titled as 'Recitation of the Constitution by a Thousand Voices' will be held on Rani Rashmoni Road in Kolkata on December 20.

The State Congress President said, "The recitation of the Constitution by a thousand voices' programme has been launched. The event will begin with singing Vande Mataram in support of pluralism. The politics of division based on language, food, clothing and religion has reached a dangerous level across the country. The Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar is being trampled upon with the support of the state power."

According to Congress leader Sarkar, this programme has been undertaken as a form of protest against the religious fanaticism.

He accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindutva groups of promoting Manuvadi ideology and a politics of narrow-mindedness.

The State Congress President said, "The politics of division is being imposed by drawing comparisons such as Chandi Path instead of Gita recitation and Jagannath Temple instead of Ram Temple, which we strongly oppose."

He also announced that the Congress will hold a protest by surrounding the Lok Bhavan between December 22 and 24, demanding the implementation of the 100-day work scheme in West Bengal.

This movement is in protest against the suspension of new job card allocations and the withholding of funds for West Bengal due to political reasons, he said.

On December 7, 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices) programme was held at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata which was organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions.

Lakhs of devotees took part in the Gita recital programme.

Prominent personalities such as Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj and BJP leaders such as Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party's West Bengal President Samik Bhattacharya, former State BJP President Dilip Ghosh, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, actor-turned-BJP leaders Rudranil Ghosh and others were in attendance.

