Bengal cops crack inter-state fake job racket

Kolkata, Dec 28 West Bengal Police on Saturday said that its sleuths have cracked a major inter-state fake railways’ job racket.

According to the cops, the racket has its roots in the industrial-cum-coal belt of Asansol in West Burdwan district.

The cops have arrested two persons, both original residents of Asansol, from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow and they were brought back to Asansol on transit remand on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dinesh Kumar and Priti Arora a.k.a. Seema.

While Kumar is a resident of Durand Colony in Asansol, Seema’s residence is at Sukanta Pally also in Asansol.

Sources in the state police said that they were staying in Lucknow posing as husband and wife.

The investigation was initiated by the state police in November this year based on a complaint received from a youth from the neighbouring state who was duped of a few lakh rupees against promises of railway jobs.

Accordingly, on November 30, the cops arrested another associate in the racket Harinder Singh also from Asansol.

Singh was an original resident of neighbouring Bihar.

From his residence the cops seized several incriminating documents including fake appointment letters for different railway jobs.

On the basis of interrogation of Singh, the cops arrested another person from Asansol whose name is Avodesh Kumar.

In the face of grilling, Kumar confessed that Dinesh Kumar and Seema were the main brains behind the racket.

Accordingly, the investigating officials started hunting and finally got information about the duo hiding in Lucknow.

A team of West Bengal Police reached Lucknow, took them into custody and brought them back to Asansol.

They are in police custody now and the cops are trying to extract information from them about their other associates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor