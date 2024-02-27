Bengal court convicts 23 Maoists for 2010 attack on EFR camp killing 24 security personnel

Kolkata, Feb 27 A district court in West Bengal on Tuesday convicted 23 persons in connection with the attack on a camp of the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) at Silda in West Midnapore district on February 15, 2010 by armed Maoist cadres that killed 24 EFR personnel.

Initially, the trial was going on against 24 accused Maoists. However, the number came down to 23 after the demise of the prime accused and CPI (Maoist) leader Sudip Chongdar.

On Tuesday, the remaining 23 accused, including nine who were released on bail, were produced before the district court which convicted them in the case.

The judge said the arguments of all the convicted individuals will be heard on Wednesday, following which the punishment will be pronounced.

In the attack in February 2010, as many as 23 EFR jawans were killed. Five most-wanted Maoist guerrillas were also killed in counter firing by the security forces. The Left Wing Extremists had also looted the armory at the camp.

