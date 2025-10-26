Bengal: Customs officer attacked by autorickshaw driver, associates after road rage

Kolkata, Oct 26 In a shocking incident, a Customs officer was attacked in West Bengal by an autorickshaw driver and his associates following a minor road accident, the police said on Sunday.

It has been learned that the auto driver, along with 55 others, entered the house of the Customs officer and beat him up. The incident took place at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against the accused persons under relevant sections and arrested only one person in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Customs officer Pradeep Kumar was out in his car on Saturday. While on the road, his car collided with an auto.

Soon after the incident, an argument started between the two. The matter did not end there as the auto driver followed the Customs officer to his house to settle the score with him.

At night, the accused auto driver entered the officer's house with a group of 55 people. Then he broke the gate of the house and entered the premises.

They attacked the officer and smashed his head. The injured officer claimed that he did not get help even after calling the police.

He called repeatedly and informed them that miscreants were attacking the house. A CCTV footage of this incident has also come to light which showed one person after another entering the house and then attacking the officer.

The injured officer said: “They entered the house and harassed my wife. Then they beat me up. I have stitches on my head. I kept calling the police. They just kept saying they are coming. They broke the collapsible gate and entered the house. Yet no one came. Finally, the police came after 40 minutes.”

A senior officer of South 24 Parganas district police said: “A case has been registered. One person has been arrested. We are conducting searches for others. An investigation into the matter is underway.”

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, met the injured officer.

After his meeting, the BJP leader said: “This is mob violence. They came to kill the entire family. There was a gathering of 200 people outside. About 55 people entered the house. Where is the safety of people in Bengal? Even a customs officer is not spared by miscreants.”

