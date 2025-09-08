Bengal: EC orders probe into appointment of contractual state govt staff as BLOs

Kolkata, Sep 8 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered an investigation into the accusation of the appointment of contractual state government staff as booth-level officers (BLOs) by the administration in one particular district of West Bengal.

The district identified on this count is Malda, located in the northern region of West Bengal.

“The investigation has started based on allegations made by the BJP, along with supporting evidence, that despite the availability of permanent state government staff in Malda, the district administration has appointed casual workers as BLOs,” said a source from the office of the Chief Election Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

ECI has sought a report from the Malda district magistrate, also sought a report from the district electoral officer, and directed him to conduct a detailed probe in the matter.

“The district magistrate will send the report on the matter in a week to the CEO, Manoj Kumar Agwaral, with specific details within a week,” the CEO office source said.

The information about irregularities in the BLO appointment in Malda surfaced at a meeting of the CEO with all district magistrates, who are the district electoral officers.

The meeting was convened by the CEO to have a clear idea of how far West Bengal was ready to implement special intensive revision in the state.

Later this week, there will be a meeting convened by the office of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, with the CEOs in all states at New Delhi, to have an idea of the preparations for special intensive revision in the respective states.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been opposing the special intensive revision in West Bengal. According to her, the real intention behind special intensive revision was actually aimed at slapping the NRC and CAA in West Bengal.

On the other hand, the BJP had claimed that Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were opposing the special intensive revision of fear that names of many illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators would be deleted from the list following the revision exercise.

The last time that a special intensive revision was conducted in West Bengal was in 2002. During the current year, the special intensive revision process has been completed recently in neighbouring Bihar, where the polls are scheduled this year.

