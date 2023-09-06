Bengal: ED summons second actress in flat selling case

Kolkata, Sep 9 Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Ruplekha Mitra, the second Bengal actress, in relation to her associations as directors with a shady financial entity.

Earlier, ED has summoned Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan regarding the same case.

Both Mitra and Jahan, along with Rakesh Singh, another director of the financial entity 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, accused of duping senior citizens cores of rupees promising them residential flats, have been asked to be present at ED’s central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata by 11 A.M on September 13.

Mitra said that she would cooperate with the central agency and face their questioning but she may request ED for some more time to appear with the relevant supporting documents.

Mitra said that her post was that of a “sitting -director” with absolutely no cheque- signing authority.

She said that since the accumulation of relevant documents and papers on this count might require some time, she might seek some time from the central agency to appear for the purpose of interrogation.

She said that during her tenure as the director she had never met or interacted with Nusrat Jahan.

She said that, apart from Rakesh Singh, she is not even aware of others associated with the corporate entity.

A couple of days after the matter surfaced in the media in the beginning of August this year, Jahan told newspersons that she resigned from the corporate entity in March 2017.

She also claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017.

