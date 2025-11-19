Bengal: ED tracking links of huge cash seizure with financial scam cases

Kolkata, Nov 19 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been trying to track if there were any links between the recent Rs 5 crore seizure in West Bengal and the financial scam cases in the state.

The ED officials are also checking the backgrounds of the two persons arrested by the Special Task Force sleuths in connection with the seizure last week.

The central probe agency was zeroing in on whether the duo had any connection with any of the accused persons in any of the financial irregularity cases.

Currently, the ED is conducting investigations into three financial irregularity cases in the state: Cash-for-municipality jobs, illegal sand mining, and a human trafficking scam under the garb of bar-cum-restaurants.

Several politically influential people, mainly from the Trinamool Congress, are currently under the ED scanner.

On Monday, the sleuths of the STF, West Bengal Police, seized cash amounting to Rs 5 crore from a car near Akanksha Crossing in New Town and arrested two persons, including the vehicle's owner.

The recovery of such a large amount of money while checking the car has raised concerns, especially ahead of next year's state Assembly polls, as well as during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state.

The ECI had already cautioned different central and state intelligence agencies to be careful about the transit of unauthorised cash within the state amid the crucial Assembly elections next year.

The commission had also advised the state and central intelligence agencies to work in close coordination to check such instances of illegal cash transit.

Last week, the ED recovered large sums from the residence of a businessman in the Taratala area during searches connected to the municipal recruitment scam case.

Earlier this month, ED teams conducted raids at around 10 locations across the city, including Salt Lake and Beliaghata.

The ED sleuths searched the house of a businessman in the Taratala area in connection with the municipal recruitment corruption case.

