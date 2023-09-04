Bengal education minister dubs Governor a 'clown’

Kolkata, Sep 4 West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday launched a scathing attack at Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and even went to the extent of describing him as the “best clown” in a 'Navaratna Sabha (a gathering of nine jewels).

His attacks came just hours after a notification was issued by the Governor House on Monday morning appointing vice- chancellors for 16 state universities which were running without any functional head for quite some time.

While speaking to the media persons on Monday, the education minister claimed that while at times the Governor was acting as the “best clown in the 'Navaratna Sabha' of the historical king from Nadia district Krishna Chandra Roy, at times he is acting like a “James Bond”.

“He is behaving in such a manner that he is the chancellor, vice-chancellor and the head of the state education department at the same time. The Governor is insulting the chief minister Mamata Banerjee by completely

ignoring her administration and police decisions. He is appointing the vice-chancellors bypassing the state education department,” Basu said.

Speaking on the occasion, the state education minister also drew a comparison between the current governor and his predecessor and the current Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. “When Jagdeep Dhankhar was the

Governor there was at least some space for discussions. But there is no such space during the tenure of the current Governor. He is transgressing the constitutional limits. He is flouting the university rules and running his own autocratic structure. He is making the state education system totally bankrupt,” Basu said.

The state BJP leadership has claimed that the claims of “Governor making the state education system bankrupt” does not suit any minister of the current government under whose rule the education system has been destroyed by the multi- crore cash-on-school-job scam.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor