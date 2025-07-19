Bengal encouraging infiltration for vote bank politics: Assam CM's sharp retort to Mamata

Guwahati, July 19 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday counter-attacked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of enabling demographic shifts through unchecked infiltration for political gains.

In a sharply worded post on X, CM Sarma, responding to Mamata Banerjee's recent comments, asserted that Assam is not battling its people but is confronting what he called "ongoing, unchecked Muslim infiltration" from across the border.

The BJP leader claimed that this infiltration has led to a significant demographic imbalance in several districts of Assam, where Hindus, according to him, are now at risk of becoming minorities in their ancestral land.

Citing a Supreme Court observation, CM Sarma described the situation as an act of "external aggression," adding that the threat is not a political construct but a reality in Assam.

CM Sarma slammed Banerjee, accusing her of maintaining silence on cross-border infiltration to maintain power.

"You, Didi, have compromised Bengal's future," he wrote, while contrasting it with Assam's "decisive action" to preserve its identity, culture, and constitutional sanctity.

The Chief Minister defended Assam's inclusive social fabric, stating that all communities - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi-speaking- coexist in the state.

However, he stressed that cultural harmony cannot be maintained without securing borders and safeguarding Assam's heritage.

He reaffirmed that Assam will continue its "fight to preserve its dignity and people with courage and constitutional clarity."

Earlier today, Banerjee took a potshot at the ruling BJP-led government in Assam.

In a 'X' post, the West Bengal CM wrote, "The second most spoken language in the country, Bangla, is also the second most spoken language of Assam. To threaten citizens, who want to coexist peacefully, respecting all languages and religions, with persecution for upholding their mother tongue is discriminatory and unconstitutional."

"This divisive agenda of the BJP in Assam has crossed all limits, and people of Assam will fight back. I stand with every fearless citizen who is fighting for the dignity of their language and identity, and their democratic rights," she added.

