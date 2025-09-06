Bengal: Female ticket examiner attacked with hot curry while checking tickets in local train

Kolkata, Sep 6 A ticket examiner was attacked while checking train tickets at Baruipur station in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

It was reported that a passenger threw hot ghugni (a dish made of chickpeas) at the face of a female ticket examiner (TTE) who asked to see her ticket.

The incident created a stir on the Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway.

According to railway police, the Baruipur local was standing at platform number 2 of Baruipur Junction on the Sealdah South section. TTE Pooja Kumari went to check the tickets in the coach reserved for women on the train. She claimed that everyone was showing their tickets one by one, and a passenger was sitting on the seat with his friend and eating ghugni. A few passengers sitting next to them complained that the two were occupying the seats from Subhashgram station.

When she asked the two passengers for the ticket, one of the women, on the pretext of showing her the ticket, threw hot ghugni in her face.

The female ticket examiner alleged that the hot ghugni fell on her eyes and started burning her severely. Due to the suddenness and pain of the incident, she cried for help. However, despite in that state, she wiped her eyes and brought the accused down from the train.

Hearing the screams and shouts, Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans reached spot and arrested the accused passenger and took her away.

"The accused passenger's name is Saida Bibi. She lives in the Subhashgram area. She had a ticket from Subhashgram to Sealdah. But she did not buy a ticket to come to Baruipur. The accused has been handed over to the Government Railway Police personnel," said an officer of RPF.

The injured ticket inspector has filed a complaint with the Baruipur GRP against the passenger and demanded legal punishment for her.

A few days ago, a similar incident took place at Canning Station in the same district. Another female TTE was attacked while checking tickets after entering the Down Ballygunge-Canning local at Canning station.

The ticket inspector named Tanushree Roy was strangled by a passenger who boarded the train without a ticket. She was saved by fellow passengers and accused was caught.

