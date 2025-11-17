Bengal Fire minister's son-in-law appears before ED in municipal recruitment scam case

Kolkata, Nov 17 West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose's son-in-law, on Monday, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in connection with the municipal recruitment scam case.

Bose's son-in-law Rahul Singh appeared at the ED's Eastern headquarters located in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake area of Kolkata in the afternoon.

There was tight security outside the office since Monday morning.

Rahul Singh was present inside the ED office for nearly an hour.

ED sources said that several documents of huge financial transactions in the municipal recruitment scam have recently come into the hands of investigators.

The Central investigation agency collected those documents by conducting searches in various places in the state.

After analysing several documents, bank transaction papers and electronic information recovered during the searches, it is believed that the money from this recruitment scam was used in several businesses of the Minister's family members.

In a bid to verify that information, ED sleuths summoned Rahul Singh on Monday.

Coming out of the ED office, Rahul Singh told a section of media persons, "Today I came here after being summoned by the officers. I brought the documents that were asked for."

However, it may be noted that not only Rahul Singh, the ED has also summoned the state Fire services Minister's wife, son and daughter separately this week.

The investigators will also question them at the given date.

According to ED sources, notices have already been sent to them.

According to sources, they will appear at the CGO complex by this week.

The investigating agency said that it is not possible to understand the entire money flow without questioning the State Minister's family members. Therefore, it is important for the investigators to question each family member separately.

The ED has been probing the municipal recruitment scam case for a long time.

Several people, including businessman Ayan Sil, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Based on the information obtained after interrogating them, ED sleuths are gradually getting closer to the root of the scam.

Following the investigations, Sujit Bose's name had surfaced in the municipal recruitment scam case.

It was alleged that the Minister's name was involved in the recruitment corruption in the South Dum Dum Municipality.

Last year, ED officials raided the house and office of the State Minister.

In October this year, ED officials raided the Minister's office again.

The ED went to the office of Minister Sujit Bose in Salt Lake, the house of a lawyer in New Alipore and Nagerbazar, and the house of Trinamool Congress Councillor Nitai Dutta.

It was learned that the raids were carried out in two separate cases, including the municipal recruitment scam case.

During the search, some important diaries, digital data, transaction documents and information related to suspicious financial transactions were found.

According to the investigators, the decision to question the Minister's family was taken after examining these documents in detail.

