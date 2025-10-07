Bengal: Gold biscuits valued at over Rs 1 crore seized after smuggling attempt foiled

Kolkata, Oct 7 The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a gold smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

An official said that eight gold biscuits, valued at nearly Rs 1.09 crore, were recovered during the operation

“Acting on specific intelligence, troops of the 146 Bn, BSF, deployed at the Charbhadra Forward Border Outpost successfully foiled a major gold smuggling attempt. During the operation, the BSF personnel recovered eight gold biscuits that were hidden in a field near the border. The recovered gold weighed 832.550 grams,” a senior BSF official said.

He said that BSF troops at the Charbhadra Forward Border Outpost of the 146th Battalion were alerted that miscreants had hidden suspicious items near the fields with the intent of smuggling them across the border.

He pointed out that, acting on this intelligence input, the BSF conducted an extensive and well-coordinated search operation in the suspected area.

“During the search, the troops spotted a patch of grass that appeared unusually piled up. This aroused their suspicion. When the area was dug up, eight gold biscuits wrapped in red cloth were found hidden underneath. The recovered gold was immediately seized and brought to the border outpost for further legal action,” the official said.

He added that the BSF has made several gold seizures over the last few days, thanks to its strong intelligence network and prompt action.

“This smuggling attempt was foiled in time. Although the smugglers involved have not yet been identified, the BSF is continuing to investigate the matter seriously. The seized gold has been handed over to the concerned department for further proceedings,” he added.

He also commended the effort of the troops and their diligence towards preventing such crimes along the South Bengal Frontier of the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

“The troops maintain constant vigil along the international border and prevent all illegal activities. I urge border residents to report any information related to gold smuggling to the BSF's Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or via WhatsApp or voice message on 9903472227. A suitable reward will be given for providing credible information, and the informant's identity will be kept confidential,” the official said.

