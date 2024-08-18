Bengal Governor asks state-run medical colleges to beef up security

Kolkata, Aug 18 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday sent a communique to the authorities all the medical colleges and hospitals across the state, directing them to beef up security on their premises in the aftermath of the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week.

The Governor also directed the hospital authorities to ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection.

“Today Raj Bhavan contacted the Medical Colleges in the State and alerted them to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection,” a statement issued by the Governor's office read.

The statement from Raj Bhavan came a day after the state government announced that the authorities of all the medical colleges and hospitals have been advised to avoid allotting night duty to women doctors.

The state government also said that the medical colleges and hospitals have been advised that shifts should be arranged in such a manner that if women doctors are allotted night duty, they should function in pairs.

In its statement, Raj Bhavan also informed that the doctors from Assam have expressed solidarity with the protests seeking justice for the rape and murder victim.

The Assam-based doctors have also submitted a memorandum to Governor Bose seeking safety and security of medical professionals.

On Friday, the Governor had launched a scathing attack against the state government for its 'inability' to maintain law and order, describing the situation as 'bizarre'.

In a statement, he argued that the public is unable to distinguish between criminals and police.

The Governor's remarks came after an unidentified mob vandalised the R.G. Kar Medical College campus on the night of August 14, causing extensive damage to public property.

Governor Bose said, "The government is primarily responsible for this; there is no law and order in the state."

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the R.G. Kar case.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will take up the matter titled “Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues” on Tuesday.

The bench also comprises Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

