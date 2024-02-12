Bengal governor assures Sandeshkhali women action against guilty

Kolkata, Feb 12 West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, after reaching the violence-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, assured local women of strong action against those who had been allegedly harassing people.

During the interaction with the Governor, the local women informed him on how they were "oppressed" by the absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates through forceful grabbing of land, forcing them to give free labourers in the businesses run by them and even molesting and physically harassing the local women.

"Now you are here and hence we can speak freely. But after you leave, the situation might turn worse again like before. Please do something so that they get arrested. We want them to be hanged," a local woman said.

In reply, the Governor assured them of strong action against the accused.

"I assure you that no one will be spared and strong action will be initiated against them. I will exercise all my authority in doing the needful," the Governor told the local women.

Meanwhile, on the Governor's visit to Sandeshkhali, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that anyone has the liberty to go anywhere. "All I can say is that the state government is taking all the necessary actions," the Chief Minister said.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since last Thursday. Section 144 has already been imposed in a large area scattering over Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II. Ban on the use of the internet has also been imposed in both Sandeshkhali and adjacent Hingalganj.

