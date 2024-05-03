Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Raj Bhavan Employee

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday denied sexual harassment allegation by Raj Bhavan employee, calling it an "engineered narrative". Bose said he will not be cowed down by “engineered narratives” and the "truth shall triumph”.

"To the Raj Bhavan staff who expressed solidarity with Hon’ble Governor Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose against whom some derogatory narratives were circulated by two disgruntled employees as agents of political parties, Hon’ble Governor said: “Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God Bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal,” the statement read posted on X by Raj Bhavan.

“Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal,” it added.

The BJP defended the Governor by saying it has to be seen whether this a “conspiracy by the TMC” or has an “iota of truth in it”.

“We all know that the TMC is politically cornered on the issue of SSC scam and is looking for a breathing space. So this needs to be seen whether this is a conspiracy by the TMC or it has any iota of truth in it,” BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said.

The West Bengal Governor and the TMC government have shared an acrimonious relationship since he assumed office in November 2022 and had several run-ins on various issues.