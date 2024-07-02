Bengal Governor likely to meet victims of Cooch Behar, Chopra assault cases

Kolkata, July 2 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is all set to be in full action mode on Tuesday over the cases of assault on women in Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar and Chopra in North Dinajpur district.

Raj Bhavan sources said the Governor is slated to reach Bagdogra Airport in the Darjeeling district from Delhi and from there he will be going by road to Chopra where a woman was recently beaten up severely and publicly in a Kangaroo Court by a local Trinamool Congress leader who is in police custody now.

Sources said that the Governor will interact with the victim and her family members to have a clear idea of what exactly happened on that day. At the same time, Raj Bhavan sources added the Governor is also expected to interact with the local police administration and review whether proper security of the victim and her family members has been ensured or not.

Bose has already sought a report from the state home department on the actions taken by the administration in the matter.

If time permits, the Governor might also go from Chopra to Mathabhanga in the Cooch Behar district where the woman BJP activist was allegedly assaulted and stripped in public by a group of Trinamool Congress women activists.

However, instead of returning to Kolkata from there, insiders said, the Governor would fly back to Delhi. He is expected to submit a detailed report to the Union Home Ministry about his on-ground findings in the two cases.

Raj Bhavan insiders further said that it is uncertain when the Governor is expected to return to Kolkata again. This means that uncertainties and confusion looming over the swearing-in ceremony of two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs namely Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Houssen Sarkar from Bhagawangola will continue unless the Governor sends any specific instruction on this count in the interim period.

