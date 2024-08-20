Bengal governor meets President, Vice-President amid stir over Kolkata horror

New Delhi, Aug 20 West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose, who reached the capital on Monday night, met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.

His meeting with President and Vice-President comes amidst raging protests over the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Bengal governor is understood to have apprised the President and Vice-President about the Kolkata medic’s sexual assault and murder and also about the widespread protests by the doctor fraternity.

He is also likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda and brief them about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, under Mamata Banerjee’s rule.

Notably, the Bengal governor has been highly critical of the Mamata dispensation, ever since the episode happened and also over the security lapses and then the blatant attempt to shield the RG Kar hospital’s principal. Kolkata Police have also come under fire over a botched-up probe.

As the Bengal governor is expected to meet the Home Minister, this will further embarrass the embattled TMC government. BJP has mounted a strong protest against the state government over the alleged cover-up and has demanded Mamata’s resignation for failing to provide adequate security to medics.

Earlier on August 15, the Bengal governor visited the hospital, where the ghastly incident took place and spoke to the agitating junior doctors, assuring them of justice.

“Whatever happened at R.G. Kar during the last few days is a blot in the name of humanity. I will not tolerate such things at any cost. The demands of protesting doctors are just that the real culprits should be nabbed and punished. Students are the future of the country. They should be given proper hearing,” the Governor had said.

He also reminded that maintaining law & order is the responsibility of the state government besides giving a call for everyone to be united for the sake of women's safety.

