Bengal Governor not yet invited to grand carnival on Durga idol immersion this evening

Kolkata, Oct 27 West Bengal government is yet to extend invitation to the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for the grand carnival at Red Road in Kolkata on Friday evening on the occasion of the Durga idol immersion of top community pujas from the city.

Raj Bhavan sources said that till this morning, no invitation from the state government had reached them.

The carnival is scheduled to be attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was home-bound for the last 33 days because of her renewed limb injuries.

On Saturday, a total of 96 community puja committees will be participating at the carnival on Friday evening. The added attraction of the programme will be dance performance by Dona Ganguly, an acclaimed Odissi danger and wife of former Indian cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly, as well as the students of the dance academy run by her.

The song for the dance performance has been scripted by the chief minister herself. This time, the chief minister broke her schedule of in-person inauguration of top community Puja committees in the city.

Instead, she virtually inaugurated the pujas from her residence. She also kept herself locked at her home in south Kolkata during the four days of the just concluded Durga Puja.

